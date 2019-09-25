River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $142.06 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,300 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 6.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $142,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 2,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Baidu by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,492. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $232.59. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.