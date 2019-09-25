Riversedge Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 3,030,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,919. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

