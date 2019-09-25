Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,410 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 848,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 276,569 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,929 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 281,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,924,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,430. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.