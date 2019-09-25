Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 597,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,982. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

