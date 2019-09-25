Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 1,549,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,902. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

