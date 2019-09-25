RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 789.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of RMR Group worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 255.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 104.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

RMR stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. RMR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

