Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Declares GBX 60 Dividend

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RRE stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,935 ($25.28). 113,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,786.70. Rockrose Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,120 ($27.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $253.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

In other Rockrose Energy news, insider John Morrow bought 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,869 ($24.42) per share, with a total value of £8,354.43 ($10,916.54).

Rockrose Energy Company Profile

RockRose Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas production and infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It holds interests in the Blake, Ross, Nelson, Howe, Galahad, Mordred, and Seven Seas field projects, as well as the Tors and Grove field unit areas. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

