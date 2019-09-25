Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.1% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 6.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

