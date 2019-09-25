Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,178.19 ($15.40).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.73) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 974.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.11. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,439 ($18.80).

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,721.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

