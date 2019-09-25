Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RICA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.96. Ruffer Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 231 ($3.02). The company has a market capitalization of $404.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

