Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Rural Funds Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Rural Funds Group stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$1.73 ($1.22). 2,473,440 shares of the stock were exchanged. Rural Funds Group has a fifty-two week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.42 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $577.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Carroll bought 38,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$69,922.68 ($49,590.55). Also, insider David Bryant bought 252,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$497,263.46 ($352,669.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 292,061 shares of company stock valued at $570,185.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.