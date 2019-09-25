Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,495,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 19.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,629,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,385,000 after buying an additional 1,065,117 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,777,000 after buying an additional 513,255 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,807,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 199,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,242,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after buying an additional 1,072,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Karam bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $220,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,631. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.