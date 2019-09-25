Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 180,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,722. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

