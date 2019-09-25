Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,410,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

