Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 43.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after acquiring an additional 632,479 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,045,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

In related news, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. 4,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

