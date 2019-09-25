Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $592,000 Holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seaboard by 20.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seaboard by 149.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Seaboard by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in Seaboard by 80.9% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,812,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Seaboard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $46.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,231.00. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. Seaboard Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3,434.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $50.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

