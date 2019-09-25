Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 132.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N by 77.3% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth about $1,953,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 746.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,033,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 179.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $112,995.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,250.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $70,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $237,992. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. 8,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $908.30 million, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

