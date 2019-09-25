Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at $457,480.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 3,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $373.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $248.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

