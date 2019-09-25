Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730,131 shares of company stock valued at $82,809,391 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

