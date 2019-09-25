Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 355,528 Shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of Urban One worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 12.3% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,206,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

UONEK remained flat at $$1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,996. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Urban One Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.57 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 102.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.