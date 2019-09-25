RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Receives €26.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.14 ($30.39).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Friday, hitting €27.91 ($32.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,551,424 shares. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.96 and a 200-day moving average of €23.69.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

