salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $756,700.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $756,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $770,900.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $775,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $758,950.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $765,300.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $768,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $765,250.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $746,550.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $766,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,544,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $1,529,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,375,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $155.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 154.7% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after acquiring an additional 170,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

