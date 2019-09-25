SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,498. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

