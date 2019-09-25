Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.28. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

