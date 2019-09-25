Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 8,416 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.60% of Alliant Energy worth $69,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. 20,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,365. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

