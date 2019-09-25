Schroder Investment Management Group Has $58.49 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $58,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 145.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,622,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

