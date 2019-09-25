Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.50% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $56,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,549,000 after buying an additional 174,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CHRW stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 312,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,177. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

