Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 100,922 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,922 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Synopsys worth $59,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Synopsys by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,042 shares of company stock worth $3,468,917. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

