Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,291 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.59% of Snap-on worth $53,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,360,000.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Shares of SNA traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.46. 105,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

