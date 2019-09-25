Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 72,072 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Verisign were worth $62,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 208.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,315. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

