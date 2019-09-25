Scotia Capital Inc. Has $152.15 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,135,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $152,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.59. 7,352,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,695,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1,054.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.