Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, 1,421,933 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 882,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDRL. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Partners Value Investments LP purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Seadrill by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 532,003 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

