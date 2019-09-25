SecureCoin (SRC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. SecureCoin has a market capitalization of $9,891.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SecureCoin (SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,595,978 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com.

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

