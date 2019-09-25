Security National Trust Co. Cuts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

