Security National Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $364,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

In other news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,560,277.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,585.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. 95,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

