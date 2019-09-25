Security National Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. 104,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

