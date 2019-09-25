Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) was down 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 1,124,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,922,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. ValuEngine raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Seelos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

