SelfSell 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1.55 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034050 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

