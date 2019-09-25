SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Head to Head Review

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR $14.36 billion 3.28 $2.78 billion N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.30 $64.00 million $0.52 4.92

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PETROFAC LTD/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PETROFAC LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR 21.12% 13.44% 11.29% PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR beats PETROFAC LTD/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; sodium hypochlorite; methanol; and chloromethane. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in electronic devices and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, sensor light sources, etc. In addition, it offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, chemical, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. Further, the company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction materials, engineering projects, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum superposition equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

