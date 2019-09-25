Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCVL. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

SCVL stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $487.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,261.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

