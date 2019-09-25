Silverway (SLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.99 Million

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Silverway has a market cap of $83.59 million and $8.99 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00009888 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,459.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.02648603 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00937407 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021446 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.