Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.56

Shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $3.98. Sirius Minerals shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 38,298,017 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Sirius Minerals from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 9 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sirius Minerals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.56. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Sirius Minerals news, insider Christopher N. Fraser purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Sirius Minerals Company Profile (LON:SXX)

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

