Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 138,166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,423. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.