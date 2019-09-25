Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New Investment in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.10% of Vitamin Shoppe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 206,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 187,737 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 18,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of VSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 115,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,172. The company has a market capitalization of $173.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.60 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

