Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,235 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 62,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. grace capital now owns 7,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.10. 22,043,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,865,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $170.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

