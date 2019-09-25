Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,300 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 34.7% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,811,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 166.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 198,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. 482,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,150. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

