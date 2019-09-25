Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.15% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4,438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 107,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,744. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1436 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

