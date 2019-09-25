Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.59 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after acquiring an additional 880,288 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 143,077 shares of company stock worth $9,564,951 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. 5,926,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

