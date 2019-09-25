Smith Moore & CO. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,785,000 after purchasing an additional 206,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,614,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,962,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. 7,731,746 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79.

