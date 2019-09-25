Smith Moore & CO. Sells 989 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 661,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. 29,421,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,355,761. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

